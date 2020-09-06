1/
ROBERT N. GIBEAULT
1949 - 2020
GIBEAULT, Robert N. Age 71, of Tewksbury, formerly of Franklin, USAF Vietnam War veteran, retired manager for Keller-Williams Real Estate Group of Andover, passed away September 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Lisa A. (Carfagno) Gibeault. Son of the late Norman and Margaret "Peggy" (Molle) Gibeault. Father of Kathleen E. Hubbard and her husband, Craig, of Leominster, Michael J. Gibeault and his wife, Melissa, of Franklin, Matthew A. Gibeault of Boston, and Emalee J. Dunbar and her boyfriend, Angelo Cotoni, of Newton. Grandfather of Samuel and Grace Pfeiffer, and Thomas and Emma Gibeault. Brother of Ronald Gibeault of NH, the late Richard Gibeault, and Marc Gibeault of FL. He also leaves many extended family members and friends. Calling hours will be Wednesday, September 9, from 4-7 p.m. at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., TEWKSBURY. Per State guidelines, masks/face coverings and social distancing is required. At the request of the family, there are No Funeral Services. Kindly omit flowers. Donations honoring Bob may be made to the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital (Bedford, VA), 200 Springs Road, 135 Voluntary Service, Bedford, MA 01730 or to the Joslin Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215.

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-7411
