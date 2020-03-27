|
HOWE, Robert N. Age 89, died peacefully on March 23, 2020 in Palm Desert, California Robert (Bob) was born November 1, 1930, in Stoneham, Massachusetts and was the eldest son of Robert and Hazel Howe. Bob was a resident of Medford, Massachusetts for many years and then lived for many years in Reading, Massachusetts. Bob enjoyed a long and excellent life, traveling to many parts of the United States and other countries. Bob loved to golf, going to the casino, as well as many other hobbies. He enjoyed experiencing these adventures with many friends and family. Bob retired from the New England Casket Company and enjoyed a second career with the Reading Housing Authority. He was also a longtime member of the Reading Police Auxiliary and the Association of Notre Dame (French Club) of Cambridge. When he fully retired, he was able to enjoy the sunny seasons of Massachusetts, Florida, and California. In 1959, Bob married Margaret, and raised 4 children. Together, they enjoyed, more than anything, raising their family and watching them grow into adulthood and having families of their own. Robert follows his wife Margaret, his son Michael, his grandson Vincent, and daughter-in-law Beth into heaven. He is survived by his sister Priscilla and her husband Ernie Brown, his son Richard, his son Stephen and his wife Maureen, and his daughter Nancy and her wife Brenda. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Elizabeth and her husband and best buddy John White, as well as many nieces and nephews. He will be especially missed by his grandchildren, William, Matthew, Shannon, Michael and Katie Howe. Donations in Robert's memory can be made to the Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc., One Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215. Services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020