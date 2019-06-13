PILON, Robert N. M.D. Age 86, of Stratham, NH, former longtime resident of Athens, GA passed away on June 8, 2019. Born in Hartford, CT, a son of the late Harold and Dorothy (Nielsen) Pilon. Beloved husband of 38 years to Kathleen (Hornbeck) Pilon of Stratham; loving father to April Clayton and her husband Bruce of Germantown, MD, Craig Pilon and his wife Nancy of Billerica, MA and Jeffrey Pilon and his wife Donna of Marshfield, MA; devoted grandfather to Adam, Richard and Kevin Clayton, Michelle and Steven Pilon, Aiden and Isobel Pilon. Also survived by his sister-in-laws, Carol Rennie and Clare Gale and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Beverly, Bruce and Halla Pilon; granddaughter, Linda Clayton and grandson, Eric Pilon. Robert proudly served in the United States Army and went on the have a successful career as an Anesthesiologist, spending most of his time at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston and Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens, GA. Bob was an avid reader who liked to keep busy, he enjoyed deep-sea fishing, gardening, landscaping his property, riding his tractor and woodworking, but his greatest joy was spending time at home with his wife Kathleen and dog Henry. Visiting Hours: 5 to 8 PM on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home - Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, HAMPTON, NH. A Prayer Service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in the funeral home. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Melanoma Center, c/o Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Please visit RemickGendron.com to view Robert's memorial website, sign his tribute wall or for directions and to read A Conversation with Robert Pilon, MD, a brief biography of Dr. Pilon's life.



