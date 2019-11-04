|
SCRIMA, Robert N. "Bob" Revere Businessman & Eucharistic Minister for St. Anthony Parish Community of Revere At 76 years, in the loving presence of his God & attentive family on Nov. 2nd, the Feast of All Souls, in Revere, formerly of East Boston. Beloved husband of 53 years to Teresa A. "Terry" (Catino). Cherished father of Frank Scrima & wife Andrea of Saugus & Maria E. Scrima of Revere. Dear brother of Anthony Scrima & wife Nancy of Everett. Also lovingly survived by his 2 grandchildren, Alexis & Zachary Scrima, both of Saugus & by his amazing "108" years young aunt Mary Ricci of East Boston. Family & friends are invited to attend the Funeral from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE on Friday, Nov. 8th at 10:00 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 11:00 am & immediately followed by interment at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Visiting Hours are Thursday, Nov. 7th only from 4-8 pm in the Funeral Home. Parking available left of the Funeral Home. Former Co-Proprietor and Operator of "B&B" Tax Service and "R&R" Insurance of Revere. Devotee of the St. Anthony of Padua Parish Community & Eucharistic Minister for the parish. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Restoration Fund at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere 02151 or the MSPCA at Angell, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130-9923. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 5, 2019