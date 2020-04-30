|
WINSOR, Robert N Age 78, of Peabody, died Monday afternoon at the Devereux House in Marblehead due to complications from the Covid-19 virus. He was the devoted husband of Carol J. (Dean) Winsor, with whom he shared over 54 years of marriage this past April 23. He has lived in Peabody for the past 51 years. Born in Everett, he was the son of the late James N. and Hettie M. (Hudson) Winsor. He was raised and educated in Everett and was a graduate of Everett High School, class of 1960. Following his high school graduation, he enlisted with the United States Army Reserve and served as an MP for six years before he was discharged. Following his discharge, Bob began a 56-year working career as a manager of the produce department at Stop and Shop and later as a selector in the produce department at Market Basket before he finally retired. Bob enjoyed being outdoors and especially enjoyed spending time in his garden. He also enjoyed reading and taking day trips in his car all over New England and to Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, Canada. Besides his loving wife, he is survived by his son, Stephen Winsor of Peabody, his sisters, Claire Russell of Rutland and Joan Farnsworth of Malden and by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Robert Winsor and his siblings, James Winsor, Phyllis Abare, and Ruth Merchant. A private family Visitation and Funeral Service was held at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, PEABODY with Burial at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local food bank. To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook, visit www.ccbfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020