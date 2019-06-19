Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 893-6260
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Mount Feake Cemetery
Waltham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT DEMARCO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT NICHOLAS DEMARCO Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ROBERT NICHOLAS DEMARCO Sr. Obituary
DeMARCO, Robert Nicholas Sr. Korean War Veteran. Of Waltham, June 18, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Concetta V. (Bomba) DeMarco, devoted father of Robert N. DeMarco, Jr. and his wife Debra (Scott) of Milford, Michael R. DeMarco and his wife Livia (Umpierre) of Natick, brother of the late Marie Mullen, cherished grandfather of Robert N. Demarco, III and his wife Rebecca of Douglas, MA, and Isabella and Ileana DeMarco both of Natick, and his great-grandfather of Robert, IV. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Service in celebration of Robert's life at the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons, 773 Moody St., WALTHAM, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Mount Feake Cemetery in Waltham. Visiting Hours will be held prior to the service from 10 am to 12 noon. Parking attendants will be on duty. For guestbook and complete obituary please visit; www.BrascoFuneralHome.com

Waltham 781-893-6260

"Creating Meaningful Memories"
Published in The Boston Globe on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
Download Now