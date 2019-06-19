|
DeMARCO, Robert Nicholas Sr. Korean War Veteran. Of Waltham, June 18, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Concetta V. (Bomba) DeMarco, devoted father of Robert N. DeMarco, Jr. and his wife Debra (Scott) of Milford, Michael R. DeMarco and his wife Livia (Umpierre) of Natick, brother of the late Marie Mullen, cherished grandfather of Robert N. Demarco, III and his wife Rebecca of Douglas, MA, and Isabella and Ileana DeMarco both of Natick, and his great-grandfather of Robert, IV. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Service in celebration of Robert's life at the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons, 773 Moody St., WALTHAM, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Mount Feake Cemetery in Waltham. Visiting Hours will be held prior to the service from 10 am to 12 noon. Parking attendants will be on duty. For guestbook and complete obituary please visit; www.BrascoFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 20, 2019