ROBERT NICHOLAS "ROCCO" "SKI" "BOB" SCIOLETTI


1939 - 2019
ROBERT NICHOLAS "ROCCO" "SKI" "BOB" SCIOLETTI Obituary
SCIOLETTI, Robert Nicholas "Bob" "Rocco" "Ski" Age 80, of Northport, FL, July 7, 2019. Born January 26, 1939, to Nicolas and Elizabeth (Civaterese) Scioletti in Boston, MA. Longtime resident of Stoughton, MA. Korean War Veteran USMC, IUOE Local 4, golfer, traveler, loving father, grandfather and great friend of many who became family. Graduate of Hyde Park High, class of '56. Bob shaped the Boston skyline and was proud of his years in construction as a tower crane operator. After retiring, Bob headed to the warm weather and camaraderie on the golf courses of FL. Deeply missed by daughter Tina Scioletti & son-in-law Chris Teitleman of Newton, MA, daughter-in-law Cheryl Scioletti of Cumberland, RI, sister-in-law Carmela Scioletti, adored grandchildren Carson, Curtis, Joseph, Kendell (Phil Austin), Maxx and Sara, and great-grandchild Demitri James Austin. A special uncle of many nieces and nephews; caring former husband of Phyllis Foley of Waltham, MA; lovingly remembered by the remaining Foley family. Preceded in death by his parents, beloved son Robert, brother John and many dear friends. A Celebration of Bob's Life to be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the , kidney.org or the , To express condolences to the family, please visit www.LTaylorfuneral.com and sign the online guestbook.

Published in The Boston Globe on July 17, 2019
