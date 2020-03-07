|
O'BRIEN, Robert Age 80, of Weymouth, MA, died peacefully at home on March 7th, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Bob was born on November 11th, 1939. He graduated from Archbishop Williams High School in Braintree, MA, class of 1957, and graduated from Boston College with a degree in Finance in 1962. Bob was a financial advisor for Merrill Lynch in Boston for 38 years and was an avid golfer, who treasured his time playing with family and friends for many years at South Shore Country Club, Cohasset Golf Club, Weathervane and Colonial Country Club in Ft. Myers, FL. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity and his love of family and friends.
Son of the late Richard and Helen O'Brien. Loving husband of 58 years to Marjorie O'Brien of Weymouth. The devoted father of Robert O'Brien, Jr. and his wife Cathy of Duxbury, Erin Krall and her husband George of Kingston, and Kelly Taylor and her husband Rob of Hanover. Bob will be dearly missed by his grandchildren Jordyn Hardiman and her husband Matthew, Stephan Krall, Morgan Beard, Matthew Beard, Mitchell Beard, Scott Taylor, Robert O'Brien, III, Shayne O'Brien and Trevor O'Brien, and his great-grandchild Brittny Hardiman. Bob is also survived by his brother Richard O'Brien, Jr. of Weymouth and predeceased by his sister Maureen Healy of Plymouth.
The family expresses their gratitude to the nurses and staff at the Norwell VNA Hospice and South Shore Hospital.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Monday, 4-8, in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, SOUTH WEYMOUTH, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18, opp. S. Shore Hospital). A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Church in South Weymouth at 11am on Tuesday, March 10th. For directions and online condolences, see Keohane.com
or call 781-335-0045.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be sent to Friendship Home, Norwell, MA 02061 or to the Norwell VNA Hospice.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020