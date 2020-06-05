Boston Globe Obituaries
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 9, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Lucy's Church
909 West Main Rd
Middletown, RI
More Obituaries for ROBERT LIONETTE
ROBERT O. LIONETTE Obituary
LIONETTE, Robert O. Age 83, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away at home on June 4, 2020. He was the husband of Mary (Doherty) Lionette for 55 years. Robert was born in Everett, MA to Orlando and Anna (Vacca) Lionetti. He graduated from Tufts University and immediately fulfilled his military obligation in the US Navy. Robert is survived by his wife, four children and six grandchildren. He leaves one brother, Frank Lionette of Falmouth, MA and was preceded in death by another brother, Richard Lionette. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on June 9 at 9 am in St. Lucy's Church, 909 West Main Rd., Middletown RI. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Richard A. Lionette Scholarship Fund at memoriam.fas.harvard.edu in memory of Robert.

Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020
