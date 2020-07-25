Boston Globe Obituaries
Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service - South Paris
45 Main St.
S. Paris, ME 04281
(207) 743-8402
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Oxford Plains Speedway
Main Street
Oxford, ME
View Map
ROBERT P. "BOB" BAHRE


1927 - 2020
ROBERT P. "BOB" BAHRE Obituary
BAHRE, Robert P. "Bob" Age 93, well-known businessman, developer and auto-racing entrepreneur, died early Friday, July 24, at his home on Paris Hill, Maine. His wife Sandra and son Gary were with him at his passing. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, July 29th at 1 p.m. at Oxford Plains Speedway, Main Street, Oxford, Maine with private family Burial to follow. As we strive to keep everyone safe and healthy, it is requested that attendees wear a mask and social distancing measures will be followed. In lieu of flowers, you can donate in Bob's honor to the fund for Stephens Memorial Hospital Imaging Equipment Upgrades, 181 Main Street, Norway, Maine 04268. Services are under the direction of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 45 Main Street, SOUTH PARIS, Maine. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020
