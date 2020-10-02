CUOZZO, Robert P. "Bob" Of Billerica, Oct. 1st. Beloved husband of Janice (DeYeso). Father of Alyssa Bernier and her husband Adam of Dracut. Grandfather of Jillian Bernier. Brother of Richard Cuozzo and his wife Mary of NY. Relatives and friends are most respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa's Church, 63 Winter St. (Rte. 62), North Reading on Tuesday, Oct. 6th at 10:30am. Interment Riverside Cemetery, North Reading. Please omit flowers and make donations in Bob's name to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. Bob was a past member of the American Legion in Tewksbury and served his country proudly in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Arrangements by the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St., NORTH READING.www.cotafuneralhomes.com
