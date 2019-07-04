|
|
CURTIS, Robert P. Of Easton, formerly of Manomet, Texas and Virginia Beach, June 29, 2019. Brother of the late John J. Curtis. Uncle of Jill Curtis of Virginia Beach, Rosemary Wiseman of Easton, Cathy Curtis of Stoughton and Jaclyn Clemons of Virginia Beach; brother-in-law of Kathleen Curtis of Stoughton; former husband of Gail (Stone) Curtis; stepfather of Shayne, Wayne, Jackie, Laura and Peter; also survived by 12 stepgrandchildren, 6 great-stepgrandchildren and 7 great-nieces and great-nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Graveside Service with military honors on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. The family wishes to invite those who knew Robert to the VFW in Easton at 12:30 p.m. on Monday. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's memory may be sent to VFW Easton, 148 Allen Road, North Easton, MA. 02356. For directions and condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2019