Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT DEMORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT P. DEMORE Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT P. DEMORE Jr. Obituary
DeMORE, Robert P. Jr. Age 31, formerly of Halifax, MA of Freedom, NH, passed away unexpectedly February 23rd. Beloved son of Robert P. DeMore, Sr. of Stoughton and Elsie DeMore of Freedom, NH. Brother of Alexandra DeMore of Middleboro and Erica DeMore of Brockton. Proud uncle of Jacob Lynch and James Dickey. Grandson of Laurel DeMore of E. Walpole and the late Andrew DeMore and the late Bernard and Carol Shannon. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON Sunday, 3-6 pm. Burial private. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -