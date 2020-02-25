|
|
DeMORE, Robert P. Jr. Age 31, formerly of Halifax, MA of Freedom, NH, passed away unexpectedly February 23rd. Beloved son of Robert P. DeMore, Sr. of Stoughton and Elsie DeMore of Freedom, NH. Brother of Alexandra DeMore of Middleboro and Erica DeMore of Brockton. Proud uncle of Jacob Lynch and James Dickey. Grandson of Laurel DeMore of E. Walpole and the late Andrew DeMore and the late Bernard and Carol Shannon. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON Sunday, 3-6 pm. Burial private. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 26, 2020