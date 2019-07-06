DICK, Robert P. "Bob" Age 84, of Chelmsford, MA died, July 4, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was married to Ellen A. (Hubley) Dick. Born in Cambridge, he was the son of the late Herbert and Florence Dick. He proudly served with the reserves in the U.S. Army Air Corps. Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Stephanie Dick and her fiancé Steven Stangle of Pittsfield, MA, and Kristen Michaud and her husband Michael of Groton, MA; extended family members, Jess, Claire, Arielle, and Eric; sons, Robert Dick and his wife Doris of Moyock, NC, Scott Dick and his wife Marilyn of Arlington, MA, Jonathan Dickson and his wife Jenny of Argile, TX; eight grandchildren, and one great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Linda Young and brother of the late Priscilla Briggs. Graveside Service, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11AM at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. Memorials may be made in his name to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements by Dolan Funeral Home, 978-251-4041. www.dolanfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2019