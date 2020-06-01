Boston Globe Obituaries
ROBERT P. "BOBBY" KEELER

KEELER, Robert P. "Bobby" Of Winthrop, May 29, 2020. He was 72 years old. Beloved husband of Maureen (McKenna) Keeler. Devoted father of Lauren R. Keough and her husband, Stephen of Salem, MA. Cherished son of the late William D. and Ruth E. (Page) Keeler. Dear brother of Anne Byrne of Mocksville, NC, Gertrude Seaward of MA, and the late Frederick, William and David Keeler, Edith Price and Lillian Oliver. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Bobby was a member of the Pleasant Park Yacht Club in Winthrop and the Danvers Fish and Game. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and boating. Prior to his retirement, he was the construction and maintenance manager at Massport. Due to current restrictions and guidelines, Funeral Service and burial in Winthrop Cemetery (Belle Isle Section) will be private. Donations in his memory can be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, MA 02152. To sign Bobby's guestbook, please visit our website at www.mauricekirbyfh.com Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home Winthrop 617-846-0909
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2020
