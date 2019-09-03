|
|
LERIO, Robert P. Sr. Age 68, passed away on August 28, 2019, at his home in Attleboro.
Robert served his country honorably in the US Army during Vietnam. He was a true patriot and family man; he will be missed dearly.
He is survived by his parents, Carmelo and Doris (Bock) Lerio. He is also survived by his wife of 47 years, Suzanne (Tremblay) Lerio; his children, Robert P. Lerio, Jr. and wife Crystal of Webster, Jessica J. Santos and husband Victor of Attleboro; sister, Dr. Barbara J. Pinchera (Lerio) of Canton and family; grandchildren, Joshua, Gage, Arianna, Dominic, Thomas, and Jamison.
Visiting Hours Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, 126 S. Main St., ATTLEBORO.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 10 a.m., in St. John the Evangelist Church, 1 St. John Pl., Attleboro, followed by burial with military honors at MA National Cemetery, Bourne.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the , 57 Taunton Green, Taunton, MA 02780.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 4, 2019