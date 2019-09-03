Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT LERIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT P. LERIO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT P. LERIO Obituary
LERIO, Robert P. Sr. Age 68, passed away on August 28, 2019, at his home in Attleboro.

Robert served his country honorably in the US Army during Vietnam. He was a true patriot and family man; he will be missed dearly.

He is survived by his parents, Carmelo and Doris (Bock) Lerio. He is also survived by his wife of 47 years, Suzanne (Tremblay) Lerio; his children, Robert P. Lerio, Jr. and wife Crystal of Webster, Jessica J. Santos and husband Victor of Attleboro; sister, Dr. Barbara J. Pinchera (Lerio) of Canton and family; grandchildren, Joshua, Gage, Arianna, Dominic, Thomas, and Jamison.

Visiting Hours Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, 126 S. Main St., ATTLEBORO.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 10 a.m., in St. John the Evangelist Church, 1 St. John Pl., Attleboro, followed by burial with military honors at MA National Cemetery, Bourne.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the , 57 Taunton Green, Taunton, MA 02780.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.