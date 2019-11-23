|
|
LYONS, Robert P. "Bo" Of Whitman, formerly of North Quincy, passed away surrounded by his loving wife, children and grandchildren, on November 20, 2019, at Brigham and Women's Hospital.
Born in North Quincy on December 15th, 1934, he was the loving son of Michael P. Lyons and Barbara (Joyce) Lyons, and brother of Julia (Lyons) O'Hara of Weymouth and the late Mary, Jackie, Ann, Daniel and James. Raised and educated in North Quincy, Bo was a graduate of North Quincy High School (?54), where he was captain of the football and baseball team, and Northeastern University (?59), where he was an award-winning football and baseball player. Bo returned to Northeastern as an assistant coach of football in 1963, after several years of high school teaching and coaching in Long Island, Quincy and Whitman-Hanson. He served as Chief Assistant Coach for nine seasons before taking over as Head Coach from 1972 to 1980. He went on to be to an Assistant Dean of Administration at the University until he retired. Bo also served as the president of the New England Football Coaches Association (Gridiron Club). In 1980, Bo was inducted into the Northeastern University Hall of Fame for his achievements as an athlete, coach and administrator. He influenced generations of athletes and made a lasting, positive impact in the lives of many. A man of faith, Bo exuded love in everything and everyone he touched.
For the last 61 years, Bo was married to his high school sweetheart and partner in life, Judith C. (Riley) Lyons. Together, they started their family in North Quincy and later moved to Whitman, where they lived in their antique Cape Cod home on Washington Street. It is there where Bo began honing his craft as an artisan, creating unique pieces for his home, ranging from building additions to wood carvings, sculptures and paintings. A true "Renaissance Man," over the years, Bo created one-of-a-kind art pieces for his family, friends, and neighbors that will forever be cherished.
His greatest passion was being a father and grandfather. He is survived by four children who made him eternally proud, Tracy-Lee Lyons of Marblehead, Michael Lyons and his wife, Michele, of Henniker, NH, Scott Lyons of E. Bridgewater, and Meg Lyons Nieves and her husband, Gary, of White Plains, NY, and six grandchildren, Daniel, Melissa, Tia, Tesla-Rae, Billy and Bo Lyons. He will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews, former players, extended family and friends.
Family and friends will gather to celebrate, honor and remember Bo's life at his Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 30th, at 11:00am, at Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock Street, Quincy. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to McDonough Fund for Cardiac Amyloidosis, BWH Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave., 3rd Floor, Boston, MA 02116. Arrangements by McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, WEYMOUTH. See www.Keohane.com for online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019