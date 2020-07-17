|
MALIESWSKI, Robert P. Robert "The Mule" Malieswski reached the finish line on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 after several years of declining health. Robert, known as Bob, was quite possibly the most stubborn person most of us have ever known. Stubborn as a mule. Bob was predeceased by his wife, Mary Lou Malieswski. He leaves behind his 5 children: Sheila Perry and her husband Brian of Lexington, Ken Malieswski and his wife Jane of Newton, Noreen Lombard and her husband Dan of Watertown, Michael Malieswski and his wife Rima of Framingham and Laura Malieswski of Vermont. Grandpa to Michaela and Alex Perry, Joseph and Rachel Malieswski, Delanie and Mason Lombard and Ramsey, Madelyn and Ryan Malieswski. He leaves behind his niece Jennifer Rossi Puglielli and her husband Michael of Bedford, MA along with their children, and his nephew Mike Rossi of Salisbury, MA. He was the brother of Charles Malieswski of North Carolina and predeceased by his siblings Barbara Stankiewicz and Donald Malieswski. He is also survived by the many nieces and nephews of his own siblings. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private Service and Burial will be held for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be sent to the Boston Bulldogs Running Club, https://www.bostonbulldogsrunning.com/donate.html Online guestbook and complete obit at www.brownandhickey.com
