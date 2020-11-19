PEARSON, Robert P. 89 years old, died peaceably at his North Easton home on Friday, November 13, 2020. Born to Annie Beatrice Green and William Pearson, Boston, MA. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Fannie Belle (Lancaster) Pearson. In addition to his wife, he leaves behind his children, James Pearson (Darlene) O.C. Houston, Jannell Campbell (Jeffreyl) and Dr. William Pearson (Jillian). Bonus children include Reginald Creighton, Kathryn Cunningham and Nikki Paul (Michael). Robert was an exceptional grandfather to Jasmine, Louis, Jayda, Tayla, Remington, Ashley, Alexis and Trevor. Robert was a Veteran of the Marine Corps and served 2 tours of combat during the Korean Conflict. He fought at "The Battle of Chosin Reservoir," also known as the "Chosin Reservoir Campaign," or the" Battle of Jangjin," Korea. He was President of First Marine, Boston, MA, a member of the Montford Point Marine, V.F.W. of Easton and the Marine Corps League. Robert is survived by his sister, Phyllis Martin and brother, Leonard Pearson (Phyllis). He was predeceased by siblings William, Joseph, James, Mary Elizabeth, Leona and Lawrence. He leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Robert's name to any Veterans Causes. A Viewing will be held at Kane's Funeral Home, 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138), EASTON, on Sunday, November 23, 2020, from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, masks & social distancing required. On Monday a Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Church, 330 Pratt Street, Mansfield at 11:00 AM, masks & social distancing required. Interment following Service at St. Mary's Cemetery, Mansfield. For directions, complete obituary or condolences, visit www.kanefuneralhome.com