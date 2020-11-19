1/1
ROBERT P. PEARSON
1931 - 2020
PEARSON, Robert P. 89 years old, died peaceably at his North Easton home on Friday, November 13, 2020. Born to Annie Beatrice Green and William Pearson, Boston, MA. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Fannie Belle (Lancaster) Pearson. In addition to his wife, he leaves behind his children, James Pearson (Darlene) O.C. Houston, Jannell Campbell (Jeffreyl) and Dr. William Pearson (Jillian). Bonus children include Reginald Creighton, Kathryn Cunningham and Nikki Paul (Michael). Robert was an exceptional grandfather to Jasmine, Louis, Jayda, Tayla, Remington, Ashley, Alexis and Trevor. Robert was a Veteran of the Marine Corps and served 2 tours of combat during the Korean Conflict. He fought at "The Battle of Chosin Reservoir," also known as the "Chosin Reservoir Campaign," or the" Battle of Jangjin," Korea. He was President of First Marine, Boston, MA, a member of the Montford Point Marine, V.F.W. of Easton and the Marine Corps League. Robert is survived by his sister, Phyllis Martin and brother, Leonard Pearson (Phyllis). He was predeceased by siblings William, Joseph, James, Mary Elizabeth, Leona and Lawrence. He leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Robert's name to any Veterans Causes. A Viewing will be held at Kane's Funeral Home, 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138), EASTON, on Sunday, November 23, 2020, from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, masks & social distancing required. On Monday a Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Church, 330 Pratt Street, Mansfield at 11:00 AM, masks & social distancing required. Interment following Service at St. Mary's Cemetery, Mansfield. For directions, complete obituary or condolences, visit www.kanefuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
NOV
23
St. Mary's Cemetery
NOV
23
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
November 19, 2020
I remember vividly the time you donated a piano to the VFW yard sale and I picked it up at your house and delivered it to the VFW. It was an enjoyable time meeting and talking with your wife and I believe one of your daughters. You and your family were always so nice and friendly to talk with. You will be missed. Semper Fi my friend.
Kenneth Bowman
Acquaintance
November 19, 2020
Love you always uncle Bobby forever in our hearts....
Sharon pearson
Family
November 19, 2020
Dr William Pearson
William Pearson
Son
November 19, 2020
Bob and I were good friends at the V.F.W.; he would attend most meetings and be involved with our many programs; We both attended St. Mary's school with the V.F.W. making an award to a Easton student attending St Mary's . I then realized that he was a volunteer at the school for some time . Rest in Peace Bob;
Louis Silva
Friend
