Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-2950
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
View Map
PELLETIER, Robert P. Of Tewksbury. Robert died Monday, Nov. 11, at age 85. Former Salesman and a Peacetime U.S.C.G. Veteran. Son of the late George and Laura (Saulnier) Pelletier. Beloved father of Michael Pelletier of Tewksbury and Suzanne Pelletier of Boulder, CO; brother of Norman Pelletier and his wife Janice of NH; uncle of many. Former husband of Beverly (O'Neill) Pelletier and Joan (Haggerty) Pelletier. Visiting Hours: Memorial Visiting Hours will be Saturday, November 30 from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38), TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. Prayers will be offered at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Epilepsy Foundation of New England, 650 Suffolk St., Ste. 405, Lowell, MA 01854-3694 or visit epilepsy.com/new-england The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the Pelletier family. For complete obituary, visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 20, 2019
