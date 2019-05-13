ROMANO, Robert P. Of Winthrop, passed away suddenly on May 10, 2019. He was 62 years old. Born in Winthrop, he was the cherished son of the late Joseph and Maureen (Shea) Romano. Dear brother of Daniel J. Romano, MaryFrances E. Romano and Stephen J. Romano, all of Winthrop. Dear uncle of Ashley Romano of Boston and Rachael Romano of Winthrop. Funeral from the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Friday, May 17, at 9am. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. John the Evangelist Church-Winthrop at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment will follow in Winthrop Cemetery (Belle Isle Section). Visiting Hours will be held in the Funeral Home on Thursday, from 4-8pm. Prior to Robert's retirement, he was employed by the Town of Winthrop School Dept. as a custodian. For guestbook and directions, please visit our website at www.mauricekirbyfh.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 15, 2019