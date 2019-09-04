|
SAVICKAS, Robert P. "Mugsy" Of Billerica, formerly of Cambridge, age 67. Beloved husband of Marian (Mederios) Savickas. Devoted father of Jennifer Arria and her husband, Joseph, and Robert P Savickas, Jr., and his wife, Jaryn, all of Billerica. Loving brother of Peggy Savickas-Shea, Fran Power, Theresa Paolillo all of Somerville and the late Joan Stultz. Loving Papa of Ava, Brianna and Joey Arria and Hailey, Kinsley and Ashley Savickas. Funeral from the Burns Funeral Home, 354 Boston Rd., (Rt. 3A), BILLERICA, Saturday, September 7, at 9:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Andrew's Church, North Billerica at 10:30 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hour, Saturday prior to Funeral Mass from 9:00 to 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Robert's name to the . Retired employee of the City of Cambridge Traffic Department. Interment, Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. www.burnsfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 5, 2019