Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burns Funeral Home
354 Boston Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 663-3968
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Andrew's Church
North Billerica, MA
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Burns Funeral Home
354 Boston Road
Billerica, MA 01821
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Andrew's Church
North Billerica, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT SAVICKAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT P. SAVICKAS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT P. SAVICKAS Obituary
SAVICKAS, Robert P. "Mugsy" Of Billerica, formerly of Cambridge, age 67. Beloved husband of Marian (Mederios) Savickas. Devoted father of Jennifer Arria and her husband, Joseph, and Robert P Savickas, Jr., and his wife, Jaryn, all of Billerica. Loving brother of Peggy Savickas-Shea, Fran Power, Theresa Paolillo all of Somerville and the late Joan Stultz. Loving Papa of Ava, Brianna and Joey Arria and Hailey, Kinsley and Ashley Savickas. Funeral from the Burns Funeral Home, 354 Boston Rd., (Rt. 3A), BILLERICA, Saturday, September 7, at 9:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Andrew's Church, North Billerica at 10:30 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hour, Saturday prior to Funeral Mass from 9:00 to 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Robert's name to the . Retired employee of the City of Cambridge Traffic Department. Interment, Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. www.burnsfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burns Funeral Home
Download Now