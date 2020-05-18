Boston Globe Obituaries
ROBERT P. SAVOY


1931 - 2020
ROBERT P. SAVOY Obituary
SAVOY, Robert P. Age 89 and longtime resident of Sudbury passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Concord. Beloved husband of the late JoAnn (Chism) Savoy. Loving father of Carol Savoy (Stephen Neumeier) of Concord and Susan Savoy of Boston. A private graveside service will be held at New Town Cemetery, Sudbury. U.S. Air Force Korean War Veteran. Donations in his memory may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452, To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit: www.concordfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on May 20, 2020
