|
|
SAVOY, Robert P. Age 89 and longtime resident of Sudbury passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Concord. Beloved husband of the late JoAnn (Chism) Savoy. Loving father of Carol Savoy (Stephen Neumeier) of Concord and Susan Savoy of Boston. A private graveside service will be held at New Town Cemetery, Sudbury. U.S. Air Force Korean War Veteran. Donations in his memory may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452, To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit: www.concordfuneral.com
View the online memorial for Robert P. SAVOY
Published in The Boston Globe on May 20, 2020