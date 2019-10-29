Boston Globe Obituaries
|
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
ROBERT SFORZA
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Clement Church
Somerville, IL
ROBERT P. SFORZA Obituary
SFORZA, Robert P. Of Somerville, October 25, 2019. Cherished son of the late Edith (Bergonzi) and Enrico Sforza. Devoted brother of John and Marianne Sforza of Waltham. Loving uncle of Amanda Smutok and Laura Hunker. Calling Hours will be held at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Friday morning from 9:30 – 10:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Clement Church, Somerville at 11:00. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Robert was a retired employee of Boston College for 53 years as a Mail Service Operator. Late member of Knights of Columbus, Council 109. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 30, 2019
