SULLIVAN, Robert P. Of Medford, Dec. 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Angela Mejia. Son of the late John Sullivan & Marie (Bonaiuto) Byrne. Loving father of Kelly & Adriana Sullivan. Dear brother of Jeanne Boland & her husband Daniel of Brookline, NH, Dianne L. Callahan & her husband James of Plumb Island, Maureen A. Sullivan & her wife Edie Skerry of Tewksbury, Jill Sullivan of NY, the late Richard Byrne & his surviving wife Paula of North Reading, & John L. Sullivan & his wife Patricia of Medford. Brother-in-law of Rosalia Mejia of Lawrence. He is also survived by nieces & nephews. A Funeral Service will be held at the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN, on Monday, Dec. 9th, at 10:00am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Sunday, from 2-6pm. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's memory may be made to the MSPCA, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130 or www.mspca.org For directions & guestbook www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 6, 2019