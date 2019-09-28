|
SUMMA, Robert P. Sr. Of East Boston, Sept. 25, 2019, devoted husband of the late Emma P. (D'Angelico). Loving father of Robert P. Summa, Jr. and his wife Kathleen of Winthrop. Dear brother of Ralph DeMonte and his wife Diane of New York and the late Mary Ellen DeMonte. He was the loving cousin of Joey and Billy DePalma and the cherished grandfather of Nick, Alicia, Billy and Diana. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. The Funeral will be conducted from the Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 9:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop at 10:00 AM. Committal will be private. Memorial donations may be made to East Boston Central Catholic, 69 London St., East Boston, MA 02128. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019