|
|
VENTRESCO, Robert P. Of Waltham. February 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary R. (Peters) Ventresco. Cherished father of Robert P. Ventresco, Jr. of Brookline. Devoted brother-in-law of Carol A. Peters of Newton. Also survived by four siblings, and nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Robert's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Thursday, March 5th from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 10 a.m. on Friday morning, before leaving in procession to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorials in his name to Home Base Veteran & Family Care (a partnership of the Boston Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital), 1 Constitution Road, Charlestown, MA 02129 would be appreciated. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2020