ZALIS, Robert P. Jr. Of Peabody, June 20, 2019, beloved husband of Lynne E. Dow-Zalis of Peabody, loving brother of Roy and his wife Sharon Zalis of Plattsburg, NY and Sharon Ainsworth and her husband Keith of Danvers, MA, also survived by his nieces and nephews, Amanda and her husband Kyke Hampson of Flanders, NJ, Dr. Eliza Zalis of Somerville, MA, Eva Zalis of Albany, NY, Gretchen Zalis and Joseph Zalis both of Plattsburg, NY and many friends. A Visitation will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home at the 82 Lynn St., PEABODY facility from 10:00 until 12:00 PM followed by a Service there at 12 Noon. Burial will be in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Friends of Hathorne for the William Kelley Assistive Technology at Hogan Regional Center, P.O. Box A, Hathorne MA 01937 in his memory. Bob was a graduate of Northeastern University and had been employed for the past 15 years at the Hogan Regional Center at the William Kelley facility in Harthorne, MA. Bob was intrigued with the natural sciences and spent many days hiking and exploring in nature preserves. Before employment to Hogan, Bob worked at many computer and semi-conductors manufacturing plants including Hybrid Components, GTE, Macom and Lockheed- Martin. He loved to cook, travel and enjoyed his vegetable and flower gardens. For guest book, and directions, visit www.ccbfuneral.com



