PALANDRO, Robert Of Saugus, formerly of E. Boston, age 88, June 18th. Loving husband of Donna (Calabruso) Palandro, with whom he shared almost 45 years of marriage. Beloved father of Robert Palandro, Jr., Earl Hoffman & his wife Lisa, Chris Hoffman & his wife Andrea, Domenica Capachietti & her husband Anthony, and the late Steven Palandro. Cherished grandfather of 7 grandchildren. Brother of the late Dominic, Eugene, Joan, Ruth Osgood, Rubina Delano, Rose Cary & Elanor Constantino. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend an hour of Visitation in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Tuesday, 8:30-9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's name can be made to , 75 Sylvan St., suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. For directions, condolences & obituary, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 20, 2020