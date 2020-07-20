|
|
PARTHUM, Robert Of Chestnut Hill, formerly of Andover and Medford, passed away April 22, 2020, at age 87. Beloved husband of Marjorie (Hopkins) Parthum of 59 years. Father of Andrew Parthum (William Leonard) of Boston, John Parthum (Holly Popowski) of Greenwood Lake, NY, Elizabeth McCarthy (Paul) of Furlong, PA. Grandfather of Sean and Colin McCarthy. Visiting Hours: Funeral and interment Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., Christ Church, Andover.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 22, 2020