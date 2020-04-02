|
MINIHANE, Robert Patrick Age 82, formerly of Concord, MA, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020, in his Osterville home, from cancer.
Born in Brighton, MA on March 9, 1938, he was the son of the late Patrick and Mary Minihane. Bob graduated from St. Columbkille High School and Boston University. He excelled in football and played from 1961 to 1968 in the Canadian Football League as a Tackle for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Montreal Alouettes. He won the Grey Cup with the Tiger-Cats in 1963 and in 1976 was inducted into the Boston University Athletic Hall of Fame. In 1978, he founded Bob Minihane & Associates, a manufacturer's representative agency of sporting goods, in particular New Balance Athletic Shoes. He was well-loved by everyone he met, left an amazing legacy, and had a long list of friends.
He is survived by his wife Helen Minihane, two daughters Kathleen Pardy and her husband Steve of Melbourne, FL, Stacie Espeso and her husband Garrett of Simsbury, CT, beloved granddaughter Greer Elizabeth Espeso of Simsbury, CT, two brothers Denis Minihane of Brighton and Paul Minihane of Dedham, and two sisters Helen Clarke and Maureen Minihane of Concord.
A Burial Service will be privately held. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Bob's memory to the Cor Unum Meal Center, 118 South Broadway, Lawrence, MA 01843.
We would like to express our sincere appreciation and gratefulness to all of Bob's supporters and caregivers during his long and difficult illness. As he loved to say to everyone, "How Sweet It is!." For online condolences, please visit
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020