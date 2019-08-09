|
CHEW, Robert Paul Jr. Of Woburn, formerly of Burlington, August 7, 2019. He was the son of the late Robert and Signa Chew, loving father of the late Jason Chew, survived by his daughter, Heather Chew and her husband Kevin Healy of Burlington, his granddaughters, Madison Chew of Billerica, Signe Healy and Rosemarie Healy of Burlington, his dear friend and former wife Jane Chew of Burlington, cherished sisters, Irene Barnes of Virginia Beach, VA, and Cheryll Chew & her husband John Frye of Reston, VA, and is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Grand View Farm, 55 Center Street, Burlington, on Monday, August 12, from 4-6 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bob's name may be made to the , 150 Cambridge Park Drive, Suite 202, Cambridge, MA 02140 or Arrangements by the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home. For obituary and online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2019