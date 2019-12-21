|
DORAN, Robert Paul Age 83, of Stoneham passed away peacefully on December 18, surrounded by his family. Born in 1936 to Elaine (Libby) Doran and Sylvester Doran in Medford, MA, Bob was raised in Medford and Stoneham, graduating from Stoneham High School in 1950. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1950 to 1953, then earned his BA from Merrimack College and his MEd from Salem State College. Working summers at Hampton Beach, he met the love of his life, Marlene, with whom he has enjoyed 55 years of marriage. They settled in Stoneham and raised 5 children. They have been active parishioners at St. Patrick Parish. Bob was passionate about education, inspiring the lives of countless students throughout his teaching and coaching career. His first teaching assignment was in Anchorage, AK at Ft. Richardson Army Base. After that he spent 35 years with the English Department at Woburn High School, before retiring in 1998. Bob also taught at Fisher Junior College, and Middlesex Community College. An avid golfer, he coached the Woburn Tanners Varsity Golf Team over the course of 39 years, leading them through 321 wins, 21 Middlesex League Titles, 3 State Championships, and the honor of Boston Globe Coach of the Year in 1999. He was a member of Bear Hill Golf Club in Stoneham/Wakefield and authored a book on the club's history for its 100th anniversary. Bob leaves behind his wife Marlene (Schneider) Doran, and his children Diana Sinagra and husband Anthony, Maura Tourian and husband Gregory, Robert Doran and wife Maureen, and Stephen Doran and wife Jennifer. He is predeceased by his youngest son, Matthew Doran. He will be missed greatly by his grandchildren, Adele and Devlin Sinagra, Halle Tourian, Michael and Elaine Doran, and Stephen, Ava, and Leila Doran. Funeral from the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (Rt. 28), STONEHAM, Saturday, December 28th at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating Robert's Eternal Life in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham at 10am. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with the Family on Friday, December 27th, from 3-7pm, in the Funeral Home. Parking attendants and elevator available. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Woburn High School Golf Program: Woburn Memorial High School, c/o Golf Team, 88 Montvale Ave. Woburn, MA 01801. For directions or to send a memorial condolence www.barilefuneral.com or facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Homes
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 26, 2019