PUGH, Robert On Saturday, May 11, 2019, Robert Pugh, 77, formerly of Bedford, MA, passed away peacefully. Born in Wilmington, NC, January 3, 1942, he graduated from Greenwich High School, in Greenwich, CT, before earning a Bachelor of Science degree in 1964 in electrical engineering from Purdue University in West Lafayette, IN. He married his late wife Barbara, and they had two children.



In 1968, they made their home in Bedford, where Bob lived until 2015. Bob worked for various aerospace companies and spent the majority of his career working for M.I.T. Lincoln Labs. In the 1980s, his job took the family to The Marshall Islands in the Pacific for three adventure-filled years of windsurfing, Scuba diving, water skiing, and sailing.



Bob left few sports untried. He raced cars, skydived, kayaked, rock climbed and ice climbed, snow skied, played ice hockey, hiked and biked. All who knew him knew flying was his true joy, whether from Hanscom in his Skylane or as a glider pilot.



Bob is survived by son, Bill and his wife Lynn Rae; by daughter, Kristen and her husband; by his beloved Elizabeth; by his brothers and their wives, many cousins, and countless friends.



A family Service will be held in West Virginia. Later this summer, all are welcome at a Celebration of Bob's Life to be held in Massachusetts; details forthcoming. For donations in his memory, Bob chose The Monadnock Conservancy of Keene, NH. Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019