Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Croswell Funeral Home
19 Bow St.
North Reading, MA 01864
978-664-3031
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT CAPILLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT R. CAPILLO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT R. CAPILLO Obituary
CAPILLO, Robert R. Of North Reading, formerly of East Boston, March 20, 2020, age 89. Beloved husband of 67 years to Shirley (McArdle) Capillo; loving father of Michael Capillo and wife Donna, Maureen Turner and husband Jeff, Eileen Perron and husband Roddy, Julie Bornstein and husband David, and the late Roberta Entwistle; grandfather of Crystal Richardson and husband Michael, Joseph Entwistle, Anthony and Ashley Capillo, Rebecca and Jillian Turner, William and Rachel Bornstein, Colton and Rudy Perron; great-grandfather of Claire and Andrew Richardson; brother of the late John Doto, Margaret Strangie and Dot Marotta. Funeral Services will be private, due to the concerns of the Coronavirus. Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the . U.S. Air Force Veteran of the Korean War, member of the Knights of Columbus, he was a Past Grand Knight and former District Deputy. Bob was a self-employed general contractor for many years. Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Robert R. CAPILLO
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -