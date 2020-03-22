|
|
CAPILLO, Robert R. Of North Reading, formerly of East Boston, March 20, 2020, age 89. Beloved husband of 67 years to Shirley (McArdle) Capillo; loving father of Michael Capillo and wife Donna, Maureen Turner and husband Jeff, Eileen Perron and husband Roddy, Julie Bornstein and husband David, and the late Roberta Entwistle; grandfather of Crystal Richardson and husband Michael, Joseph Entwistle, Anthony and Ashley Capillo, Rebecca and Jillian Turner, William and Rachel Bornstein, Colton and Rudy Perron; great-grandfather of Claire and Andrew Richardson; brother of the late John Doto, Margaret Strangie and Dot Marotta. Funeral Services will be private, due to the concerns of the Coronavirus. Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the . U.S. Air Force Veteran of the Korean War, member of the Knights of Columbus, he was a Past Grand Knight and former District Deputy. Bob was a self-employed general contractor for many years. Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Robert R. CAPILLO
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 23, 2020