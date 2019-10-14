|
CHEVOOR, Robert R. Of Watertown, October 13, 2019. Beloved son of the late Albert and Mary (Borarj) Chevoor. Brother of Lorraine Wagner and the late Thomas Chevoor, Helen Barsoom, Evelyn Chevoor, William Chevoor and Gertrude Chevoor. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends. Funeral Services will be held at the Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, 558 Mount Auburn Street, WATERTOWN, on Thursday, October 17, at 11:00 a.m. Visiting Hours will be held Thursday morning from 10:00-11:00 a.m., immediately prior to the Funeral Service. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Memorial gifts may be made to Saint James Armenian Church, Watertown. Interment at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Watertown.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 15, 2019