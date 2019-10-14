Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home
558 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-7400
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT CHEVOOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT R. CHEVOOR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT R. CHEVOOR Obituary
CHEVOOR, Robert R. Of Watertown, October 13, 2019. Beloved son of the late Albert and Mary (Borarj) Chevoor. Brother of Lorraine Wagner and the late Thomas Chevoor, Helen Barsoom, Evelyn Chevoor, William Chevoor and Gertrude Chevoor. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends. Funeral Services will be held at the Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, 558 Mount Auburn Street, WATERTOWN, on Thursday, October 17, at 11:00 a.m. Visiting Hours will be held Thursday morning from 10:00-11:00 a.m., immediately prior to the Funeral Service. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Memorial gifts may be made to Saint James Armenian Church, Watertown. Interment at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Watertown.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home
Download Now