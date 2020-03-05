Boston Globe Obituaries
ROBERT R. SMITH

ROBERT R. SMITH Obituary
SMITH, Robert R. Of Arlington. Passed away on March 5th, 2020. He was 91 years old. Beloved husband of Ellen (Coakley). Loving father of Michael Smith and his wife Dena of Derry, NH and Maureen Homan and her husband Jonathan of Peabody. Devoted grandfather of Johnna and Mikaila Smith. Brother of Lawrence Smith of Westford, Arlene Lordan of Arlington, Patricia Hill of Merrimack, NH, and the late Richard Smith and Regina Richardson. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Robert was a Korean War Army veteran. Graduate of Bentley University. He was a youth hockey coach in Arlington for over 20 years and a member of the American Legion in Arlington. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. (Rt.60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON on Monday at 9 am. Funeral Mass in Saint Camillus' Church, Arlington at 10 am. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Sunday 2-6 pm. Burial in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For obituary, directions or to send a condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 6, 2020
