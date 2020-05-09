Home

YANCEY, Robert Richard Sr. Of Hyde Park, April 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Lieba Small Yancey. Dear father of Robert R. Yancey, Jr, Richard, Andre, Kamylla and Chaunessy Yancey. Son of the late Alice and Howell Yancey, Sr. Loving brother of Terrence Yancey, Sr., Ronald Yancey, Sr., Former Boston City Councillor Charles Yancey, Sr. and Rev. Vincent Yancey, Sr., Eleanor Fuller and the late Howell Yancey, Jr., Frederick Yancey, II and Linda Yancey. He is survived by a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. A private Funeral Service was held On Wednesday, May 6, 2020, followed by interment at Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain. Arrangements Davis Funeral Home of BOSTON. To post a sympathy message visit:

www.DavisofBoston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020
