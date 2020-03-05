|
|
RICHARDS, Robert "Bob" Born in Somerville, died peacefully on February 22, 2020, at 91 years of age. Bob grew up in Cambridge, MA and graduated with honors from Rindge technical high in 1946. Before graduation, he enlisted in the Navy and served in WWII on the USS Mynah Minesweeper. He then served in the Korean War on the USS Antietam Air Craft Carrier as a radioman. He received several medals for his service. After his service, he attended Wentworth Institute of Technology. Bob work as an electrician before founding Stockton Electrical Inc., where he was President for over 32 years before retiring. Bob was a member of IBEW local 103 since 1958. Bob was a staunch fan and season ticket holder of the New England Patriots for over 36 years and a charter member of the stadium club. He received a commemorative football for being a ticket holder for 25 years from the Kraft Family. As a member of the YMCA in Cambridge, he was a single and doubles hand ball champion of the Boston area. An avid golfer, he belonged to the International Golf Club in Bolton until no longer playing due to injury. Bob was a loving and selfless man and will be remembered for his great smile, devotion and friendship. Bob was predeceased by his parents Allan and Margaret Richards of Cambridge and brother, James of Lakeville. He is survived by his siblings, Joseph of NH, Ernest, his wife Nancy of NH, Rita Galvin, of West Boylston and GA and Anne Richards of Woburn, as well as many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, April 4th at 10 a.m. in St. Charles Borromeo Church, 280 Main St., Woburn. All other services will be private and are under the direction of the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St., WOBURN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's memory to the Merrimack Valley Hosipce, 360 Merrimack St., Lawrence, MA 01843 or to the Stephen Siller Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020