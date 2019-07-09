Boston Globe Obituaries
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Dedham, MA
ROBERT S. CENTOFANTI

ROBERT S. CENTOFANTI Obituary
CENTOFANTI, Robert S. Of Plainville, formerly of Dedham. July 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara (Smith) Centofanti. Devoted father of Alan and his wife Sara of Dedham, Robert, Jr. of Plainville and Mary of Plainville. Loving grandfather of Brayden, Maureen and Caroline. Brother of Anna Natalie and her husband Sal of Dedham and the late Anthony and his wife Eileen of Dedham. Brother-in-law of Elizabeth Carlson and her husband Michael of Uxbridge. Also survived by many nephews. Son of the late Adelmiro and Mary (DiCenso) Centofanti. Nephew of Valentina Federico of Medford. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, on Friday, July 12, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary Church, Dedham, at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours in the funeral home on Thursday, July 11, from 4-8pm. Interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Robert's memory to the Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Pl., Brookline, MA 02445. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe from July 10 to July 11, 2019
