CENTOFANTI, Robert S. Of Plainville, formerly of Dedham. July 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara (Smith) Centofanti. Devoted father of Alan and his wife Sara of Dedham, Robert, Jr. of Plainville and Mary of Plainville. Loving grandfather of Brayden, Maureen and Caroline. Brother of Anna Natalie and her husband Sal of Dedham and the late Anthony and his wife Eileen of Dedham. Brother-in-law of Elizabeth Carlson and her husband Michael of Uxbridge. Also survived by many nephews. Son of the late Adelmiro and Mary (DiCenso) Centofanti. Nephew of Valentina Federico of Medford. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, on Friday, July 12, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary Church, Dedham, at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours in the funeral home on Thursday, July 11, from 4-8pm. Interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Robert's memory to the Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Pl., Brookline, MA 02445.