ROBERT S. CLARK

ROBERT S. CLARK Obituary
CLARK, Robert S. "Bob" Of Woburn, Nov. 11. Age 87. Husband of Barbara A. (Comeau) Clark. Father of Susan Kaempf of Hudson, NH, Kathleen Varney and her husband Scott of Westford, and Paul Clark of Woburn. Grandfather of Stephen, Allison, David, Dominique, Curtis, Brett, and Erica. Great-grandfather of Makayla. Brother of the late Ernest Clark. Services will be private. Arrangements by the Graham Funeral Home, WOBURN. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bob's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Obituary at

www.grahamfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 13, 2019
