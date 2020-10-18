1/
ROBERT S. DUNN
1945 - 2020
DUNN, Robert S. Of Chelsea, on October 16. Beloved husband of Alberta (Pulisciano) Dunn. Devoted father of Stephen Dunn of Chelsea, Shannon Donovan and her husband Phil of Reading and Michael Dunn and his wife Gena of Revere. Cherished grandfather of Emilio Dunn and his fiancée Elizabeth, Philip J. Donovan and Brenna Donovan. Loving son of the late Arthur W. and Anne (Lava) Dunn. Dear brother and brother-in-law of the late James Dunn and his late wife Barbara, and Christine Dube. Visiting Hours: will be held from the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA, on Tuesday, Oct 20th, from 4-7 P.M. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing when greeting the family, pay their respects, and exit the funeral home to allow other guests to enter. Funeral Services will conducted from the Funeral Home on Wednesday, at 10:00 AM. Services will conclude with interment at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Should friends desire, contributions in Robert's name may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675-8516. Late Disabled Vietnam Era Green Beret and member of Iron Workers Local 7. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFH.com WELSH FUNERAL HOME www.WelshFH.com

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
OCT
21
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
Funeral services provided by
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 889-2723
