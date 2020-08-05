|
FLYNN, Atty. Robert S. Of Waltham, formerly of Weston and Wayland, August 3, 2020. Husband of the late Ann D. (Campbell) Flynn. Father of the late Amy D. Flynn-Bancroft. Brother of Andrea McCarthy of Miami, FL and the late Roger, Paul and Peter Flynn. A private Funeral Mass will be offered for Bob in Saint Julia's Church and burial will follow in Linwood Cemetery, Weston. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 6, 2020