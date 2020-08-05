Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT FLYNN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ATTY. ROBERT S. FLYNN


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ATTY. ROBERT S. FLYNN Obituary
FLYNN, Atty. Robert S. Of Waltham, formerly of Weston and Wayland, August 3, 2020. Husband of the late Ann D. (Campbell) Flynn. Father of the late Amy D. Flynn-Bancroft. Brother of Andrea McCarthy of Miami, FL and the late Roger, Paul and Peter Flynn. A private Funeral Mass will be offered for Bob in Saint Julia's Church and burial will follow in Linwood Cemetery, Weston. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -