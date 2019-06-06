JACKSON, Robert S. Longtime Norwood resident, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019. Born in East Boston, he was a US Navy veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Jackson was a proud Boston College alumni who taught in the Westwood Public Schools for 35 years. In retirement, he volunteered at the Norwood food pantry and traveled extensively throughout the United States and the world. He was an active member of the Norwood Senior Center for many years, giving historical talks and playing bridge and whist. Beloved husband of Mary (Crosby) Jackson. Loving father of Stephen Jackson and his wife Barbara of Marlborough, Julie Price and her husband David of Norwood, Christina Carnovale and her husband Kurt of E. Longmeadow, Carol Herlihy and her husband Paul of East Walpole, Marilyn Kelland and her husband James of East Walpole, David Jackson and his wife Lucy of North Attleboro and Andrea Miller and her husband Bradley of Mansfield. Cherished grandfather of Rebecca, Nicholas, Todd, Kimberly, Melissa, Jennifer, Erin, Kelsey, Joseph, Ryan, Sean, Maureen, Jonathon, Marie, Erica, Jackson and Jodie. Proud great-grandfather of Calvin. He was predeceased by his parents, Gilbert and Margaret (Culleton) Jackson, his brothers, Donald and Gilbert Jackson and his sister, Margaret Osburn. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, June 10th at 10:00am from the Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole Street (Rte. 1A), NORWOOD, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Interment with military honors will follow the Mass in Highland Cemetery, Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday from 2:00-6:00pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Robert S. Jackson may be made to the Notre Dame Long Term Care Center, 559 Plantation St., Worcester, MA 01605. Gillooly Funeral Home



