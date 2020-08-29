1/
ROBERT S. JOHNNENE
1941 - 2020-08-26
JOHNNENE, Robert S. Of Tewksbury, formerly of Billerica, August 26, 2020. Husband of Linda (Webb) Johnnene. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 95 Woburn St. Reading at 11AM. (Please wear a face covering and practice safe distancing.) Burial is private and there are no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Robert's memory to the Church of the Good Shepherd, 95 Woburn St., Reading, MA 01867. Robert was a graduate of Salem State University and loved the ocean. Arrangements under the direction of the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, READING. For directions and online guestbook, visit www.johnbdopuglassfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Robert S. JOHNNENE


Published in Boston Globe from Aug. 29 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Church of the Good Shepherd
Funeral services provided by
Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
25 Sanborn Street
Reading, MA 01867
(781) 944-0284
August 29, 2020
John B. Douglass & John B. Douglass II
