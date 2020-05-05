|
LAPPIN, Robert S. Robert S. Lappin of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, and Mashpee, MA, formerly of Back Bay, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his retirement home in Lantana, FL at the age of 91 on May 1, 2020. Bob is survived by his daughter, Jane, son Joshua, brother Stephen, his grandchildren, Peter Griffiths, Seamus Lappin, and McKenna Lappin, son-in-law Jeffrey Griffiths, daughter-in-law Mara Lappin, his sister-in-law, Niti Seth, and nieces Anjali and Sonali Lappin. He was predeceased by his brother Kenneth Lappin of Belmont and his sister, Arlene Lappin Vallon, of Ohio. Bob also leaves behind his beloved partner of 30 years, Ms. Andrea Tavenier. Bob was married twice, first to Gloria Tilles Falco (Levine) and second to Anne Marie LaGrippe (Theroux). Both marriages ended in divorce. Bob was a loving family member and friend known for his sharp intellect, humor, and charm. He had many avocations over the course of his life, most notably golf, boating, and photography. Bob was a passionate member and leader at New Seabury Country Club in Mashpee and Ballen Isles in Palm Beach Gardens. He owned a boat yard in Falmouth for several years and enjoyed sailing and fishing in Vineyard Sound. Cameras were a constant part of his life, beginning with a small photography business in college and continuing to recent showings in the greater Palm Beach area. Bob also loved driving fast cars, particularly Porsches. Born in Hyde Park on October 6, 1928, Bob was the son of Dr. and Mrs. Albert S. Lappin. He graduated from Augusta Military Academy in Virginia in 1946. After a year of semi-professional basketball, Bob enrolled at Norwich University in Vermont where he earned his BA in Government. Immediately upon graduating, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant into the United States Army and served from 1951 – 1953. Bob was deployed to Korea for 13 months where he was platoon leader, executive officer, and company commander of his tank company in the 179th Infantry Regiment. Bob received the Purple Heart for injuries sustained on Christmas Day in 1952. Upon completing military service to his country, Bob worked for Lybrand, Ross Brothers & Montgomery as an accountant and attended Boston University at night where he received his MBA in 1955. He passed his CPA, continued work, and attended Boston College Law School at night where he received his JD in 1959. It was here Bob formed an enduring personal and professional friendship with Father Robert Drinan. Bob was a respected tax law and corporate attorney in Boston for over 40 years, where he was a founder and senior partner of his firm, Lappin, Rosen, Goldberg, Slavet, Levenson, and Wekstein. He served proudly on the board of trustees of his alma mater, Norwich University, for over 30 years. Bob was active in local politics, philanthropies, and served on many boards, including National Jewish Health Hospital in Denver, and as the president of the American Society of Attorneys and Certified Public Accountants. A special thank you goes to the people at Bob's senior living community, Carlisle Palm Beach, for their loving care and support during his final days. Bob will be laid to rest at the David Vicur Cholim Cemetery in West Roxbury, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in his memory: Norwich University, Schneider Legacy Project, Development Office, 158 Harmon Drive, Northfield, VT 05663. Condolences to the family may be sent at www.LevineChapels.com Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 6, 2020