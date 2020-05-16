|
MOTTAU, Rev. Robert S. Reverend Robert Stanton Mottau was born April 29, 1929 to parents Lovena Beribeau and Frederick Mottau in Brockton, Massachusetts. He was a gifted student who joined the Stigmatine Order and studied in Rome. Due to a congenital hearing impairment, he was forced to seek surgery, then later finished his theological studies at St. John Seminary for the Archdiocese of Boston. He was ordained in 1958 and served many parishes of the archdiocese during his 60 years of priesthood. He was a gifted and complex servant. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Gerald, leaving a niece, nephew, cousins and devoted friends. In his final years, he was cared for by the devoted staff and Little Sisters of the Poor at Jeanne Jugan Residence in Somerville, where he died peacefully on May 14, 2020. If you wish to give a memorial gift, please give to the Little Sisters of the Poor at Jeanne Jugan Residence in Somerville. All Services are currently private.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020