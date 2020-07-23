|
|
O'SHAUGHNESSY, Robert S. Of Reading, July 20th. Beloved husband of the late Janet (Stanford). Adored father of Julie O'Shaughnessy and her boyfriend Chris of Reading. Devoted son of the late Richard and Rose (Cook) O'Shaughnessy. Cherished grandfather of Stephen O'Shaughnessy and his fiancee Courtney Demambro of Woburn. Megan O'Shaughnessy of Everett. Great-grandfather of Bella, Madison, Michael and Emma. Robert is also survived by Cocoa, his favorite puppy. Dear brother of Richard O'Shaughnessy and his wife Cathy of Salem, NH and the late Bernie O'Shaughnessy and Maura O'Shaughnessy-Donavan. Brother-in-law to Colleen O'Shaughnessy of Reading and Tom Donavan of Quincy. Robert worked at Boston Edison for 53 years and served his country proudly in the US Army. Funeral from the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rt. 28), NORTH READING, at the Reading Line, on Tuesday, July 28th at 9:30am. Funeral Mass in St. Athanasius Church, 300 Haverhill St., Reading at 10:30am. Relatives and friends may visit the Funeral Home on Monday, 4-8pm. Interment Wood End Cemetery, Reading. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert's name to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. Due to current restrictions, the Funeral Home has limited capacity, masks must be worn at all times and staff will be on hand to assist with more guidance. www.cotafuneralhomes.com Cota Family funeral Homes
and Cremation Services
North Reading
978-664-4340 / 781-944-1765
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020