ROBERT S. PAINE Obituary
PAINE, Robert S. Of Winchester, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2019, at the age of eighty-three. Beloved husband of 55 years to Marie A. (Pellegrino) Paine. Loving father of Bob Paine and his wife Liz of North Reading, and Scott Paine and his wife Tina of Milford, NH. Cherished Grampy of Griffin, Abby, April, and Melody. Dear brother of Carolyn Mooney and her husband Thomas of Winchester. Visiting Hours will be held at the Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main St. (Rte. 38), WINCHESTER, on Tuesday, December 3rd, from 3-7pm. The family will be receiving relatives and friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 4th, at 9am. A Funeral Service will be immediately

following in the funeral home at 10am. Interment Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Sawtelle Family Hospice House, 320 Haverhill St., Reading, MA 02167. For online condolences please visit:

www.lanefuneral.com Lane Funeral Home

781.729.2580
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019
