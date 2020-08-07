|
PIERCE, Robert S. "Bob" Passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020 at home. Born in Medford on May 25, 1937, son of the late Seldon and Edith (Sennett). Bob retired from Boston University School of Medicine after more than 25 years of service as a Laboratory Animal Sciences Supervisor. Bob leaves behind to remember him his caring son Eric (Ananya Sucin) and daughter Taeza (Michael), grandsons Aaron (Melia) and Darien (Samantha), and former wife and dear friend Janet, along with his nieces and their families. In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his brother Ken, mother-in-law Ethelyn, father-in-law George, and grandsons André and Deion. Bob enjoyed challenging crossword puzzles, long walks, and a good debate - but he was happiest in the company of his family, who enjoyed and will remember his quick wit and unique sense of humor during quiet visits and holiday gatherings. The family would like to thank and Guardian Angels for their care for Bob during his illness. In accordance with Bob's wishes and due to the pandemic, no Memorial is currently scheduled. A gathering for family and close friends will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Bob's memory to the Deion Anthony Pittman Memorial Scholarship, Community Foundation of Eastern Connecticut, 68 Federal Street, P.O. Box 769, New London, CT 06320, or online at www.cfect.org/Donors/Give-to-an-Existing-Fund/Give-Now - Deion Anthony Pittman Memorial Scholarship.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 8, 2020